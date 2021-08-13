COVINGTON - A special comedy night on Aug. 26 featuring award-winning comedian and actor Bone Hampton and award-winning comedian Lisa Mills will benefit Atlanta Redemption Ink (ARI), a non-profit organization in Conyers that supports anti-trafficking efforts and recovery.
ARI focuses on restoring dignity to survivors of exploitation, trauma and abuse by turning marks of hurt into depictions of hope, recovery and freedom. They assist recovered self-harmers, women/minors with sex trafficking brandings (forced tattoos by traffickers marking them as property), gang/hate tattoos, and domestic violence scars/burns. ARI connects survivors with partnered and trusted artists to assist in the tattoo removals and covers.
Vernard “Bone” Hampton is a Christian comedian originally from Texas who now resides in Nashville, Tenn. He is one of clean comedy’s most well-traveled and in-demand funnymen.
Lisa Mills is an award-winning comedian, motivational speaker, actor, and author based in Atlanta. She used her slightly skewed, southern-spun humor to bring people together through laughter.
Tickets for this family-friendly, clean comedy show are on sale for 10 in advance, and $15 at the door. Tickets and sponsorships can be found at Atlantaredemptionink.com/ari-events, or at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/comedy-night-tickets-156603672801
