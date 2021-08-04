Amie Everette of Griffin has been busy the last few weeks getting her new boutique, Southern Grammar Designs in Jackson, ready to open.
Everette offers “boutique clothing, without the boutique price,” carrying trendy accessories, colorful tops, casual dresses, and more, with a majority of the items being locally sourced and made in the USA.
“You’re never going to come here and see the same things twice; it’s always going to be something different,” said Everette.
Southern Grammar Designs held its grand opening on July 31 and the Butts County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting on Aug. 3 at the store, located at 236 Brookwood Ave; in Jackson, adjacent to Paradise Nails & Boutique Salon. The store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 12-4 p.m.
Items can also be purchased online at www.southerngrammardesigns.com and on Facebook at Southern Grammar Designs. For more information, call 770-417-0799.
