Smart Lunch Smart Kids of Butts County received a check for $500 from Southern Credit Union on May 28, which will be used to help feed children in the county this summer.
Monica Millans of Southern Credit Union said they are always looking to give back to the community.
"We have chosen a different food pantry organization in each county where we have branches," Millians said. "We actually don't have a branch in Butts County, but we got this county open 2-3 years ago where we can serve the employees and people who live or work in this county. They can come and join our credit union, and our closest branch to here is in Griffin."
Harrileen Conner, Smart Lunch Smart Kids coordinator for Butts County, said the donation will be put to good use to feed children this summer.
"We have 14 locations," she said, "and we start Monday, June 1, feeding them for the months of June and July."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.