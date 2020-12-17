Former Georgia governor and current U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue and Georgia Commissioner of Agriculture Gary Black took part in a rally for U.S. Senators David Perdue (Sonny Perdue's first cousin) and Kelly Loeffler on Dec. 16 at the JP Travel Center on Ga. Hwy. 16 at I-75.
David Perdue is in a Jan. 5 runoff with Democrat John Ossoff, and Kelly Loeffler is in a Jan. 5 runoff with Democrat Raphael Warnock. The Democrats already control the U.S. House of Representatives and the White House in 2021 with Joe Biden winning the election. If Ossoff and Warnock win, the Democrats will take control of the U.S. Senate, and the government will be under one party rule.
The rally was sponsored by the Keep America America Action Fund, which started a bus tour through Georgia on Dec. 14 in support of Perdue and Loeffler. The tour was in the midst of making 23 stops in six days. After Jackson, the tour went to Thomaston, Columbus, Cumming, and will end Saturday at the SEC title game at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
State Sen. Burt Jones began the rally by stating that all eyes are on Georgia and that what is at stake in the runoffs is the future of the country and control of the U.S. Senate.
"We need each and every person to get engaged and be spirited about this upcoming election," Jones said. "We can't worry about what happened on Nov. 3. I know nobody was happy about what happened, but we can't let Nov. 3 affect our Jan. 5 turnout and vote, because it is that important.
"We had 40,000 registered Republicans (in Georgia) that stayed at home on Nov. 3," Jones noted. "The President lost by 20,000 voted and our senator (Perdue) could have avoided getting into a runoff by a little over 10,000 votes. That is how tight the margin is and how close it will be on Jan. 5. We can't stress it enough about our get out to the vote effort."
Elaine Parker, president of Keep America America, said they can keep America America by re-electing Perdue and Loeffler, keeping Georgia Georgia and preventing one party rule.
If Ossoff and Warnock win, the Democrats will take control of the U.S. Senate.
"One party rule is very dangerous," she said. "The security of America itself is on the ballot here in Georgia on Jan. 5. Our personal security is on the ballot - they want to defund the police. Our economic security is on the ballot - they want to raise our taxes. Our health care security is on the ballot - they want to take us down a road of centralized medicine."
Cathy Genty, who lives in Roswell, is a native of Puerto Rico and her husband is a native of Venezuela. She spoke about the rally about the reality and of socialism, which some Democrats are pushing for, and what socialism has done for Venezuela.
"Twenty-six years ago I met my husband," she said. "He worked in an oil refinery (in Venezuela) when Venezuela was an amazing country. When we got married, we had to decide if we wanted to live in Georgia or Venezuela. At that time it was a very hard decision, because Venezuela was really amazing.
"Today, unfortunately, it is not like that," Genty continued. "It started with an election, and that was how control changed. Today, all of his family and people his age have had to leave because there are no jobs. The country has no food. Everything was taken over by the government. All small businesses have closed.
"I am here because it is real. People talk about what can happen, but I've seen it happen, and I hope that people will take it seriously and go out and vote."
Sonny Perdue, who owns a second home on Jackson Lake in Butts County, reiterated what Genty said and urged everyone to get themselves and others out to vote.
"In 2001 an election took place and Hugo Chavez was elected," Perdue said. "He promised everybody everything, and that's what we're seeing here now. We're going to forgive debt, we're going to give you this and going to give you that. And you see just 20 years later, what Venezuela has become. That's what it is all about. That's why we're on this bus tour talking about keeping America America by keeping Georgia Georgia.
"I want to challenge you to vote early and vote often," he continued. "You vote often by bringing people with you - your friends, your family, people you go to church with, people you work with. Call a few friends everyday and ask them if they've voted. Voting is the American dream, the precious right we all have."
Gary Black stated the runoff elections on Jan. 5 are critical for both Georgia and America.
"We need to stop this assault on our country and assault on our state by reelecting David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler," Black said. "If we will do what we can do, the vote will go the correct way. If you'll make those calls, if you'll touch the bases that are necessary at church, if you'll help watch a poll; we need you do it now. We need people to stand up for America. If we do what we're capable of doing, I'm confident of victory."
Advanced (early) voting for the Jan. 5 runoffs are now underway. In Butts Count, early voting will be conducted at the following location and times listed below. Voting will be conducted in the new section of the Administration Building, 625 West Third Street in Jackson. Voters may check their voter registration or view a sample ballot at mvp.sos.ga.gov.
• Vote Monday through Friday, Dec. 14-18, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Vote Saturday, Dec. 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Due to holiday closures voting will be Monday – Wednesday the last two weeks.
• Vote Monday through Wednesday, Dec. 21-23, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Vote Monday through Wednesday, Dec. 28-30, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• The poll will be open on Election Day (Jan. 5, 2021) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For further information or to request an absentee ballot call 770-775-8202 or go online to ballotrequest.sos.ga.gov. A drop box is available for return of voted mail ballots in front of the Administration Building (old entrance), 625 West Third St, Jackson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.