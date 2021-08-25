Two of Jackson High School’s four fall sports teams have had their contests cancelled this week due to players testing positive for COVID-19. The Lady Devils softball and volleyball teams will be rescheduling contests they had planned to play this week for later in the season. The Jackson football and cross country teams are continuing to practice, with the Red Devils looking forward to hosting Laney High School from Augusta this Friday at Red Devil Hill.
“We’ve taken each team and evaluated their healthiness,” said Butts County School Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson. Softball has had a couple of positive cases and as a result of that, had many quarantines on their team, so it wasn’t feasible for them to continue moving forward this week. So we have shut them down."
The Lady Devils had home games scheduled Tuesday against Central of Macon (which was Alumni Night), and Thursday against Americus (which was Student Night).
“Volleyball is in the same boat as softball," Simpson continued. "They’ve had a couple of positive cases and several quarantines, so we’ve pushed the pause on volleyball as well."
The Lady Devils had a home dual match scheduled Tuesday against Hampton and Jones County.
“Cross country has not been impacted and they’re continuing to practice," Simpson said.
“Right now the impact on football also seems to be very limited,” Simpson added. “So far, we’re still planning to move forward with the football game Friday. That could change, based on factors outside our control.”
Coach Dary Myricks and the Red Devils already know what it is like to be quarantined and not be able to play. Last season they were quarantined for 14 days after three coaches tested positive and a player began showing symptoms. Luckily, the quarantine came during a week when there wasn’t a game scheduled, and a second week when the team they were to play - region rival Crisp County - was able to reschedule for later in the season. Myricks and his staff are making sure their players stay healthy this season.
“Right now the football team is still healthy,” Simpson said. “We’re continuing move forward as if we will play, but we’re monitoring things closely to make sure that it is safe to do so.”
Jackson will host Laney High School at Red Devil Hill Friday night. Game time is 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.