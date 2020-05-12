Monday, May 18 is the start of advanced voting for the COVID-19 delayed Georgia Primary Election, which will be held on June 9. Butts County voters can either turn in an absentee ballot or vote in person at the county administration building.
For those who choose to vote in person, Butts County Elections Supervisor Tina Lunsford said be prepared to follow social distancing guidelines.
"Everyone will come to the front door of the administration building," she said. "If it is a sunny day, they will then be directed to follow the sidewalk to the side door of the building, maintaining the six-foot distancing that is marked on the sidewalk. If it is a rainy day, we will line them up through the center of the building, six feet apart.
"We will have a poll worker with masks, gloves and hand sanitizer at the door when they come in, and we are going to certainly encourage them to wear the masks and gloves, but it will be voluntary for voters," Lunsford added. "We will be sanitizing the voting equipment after each voter. We will do what we can to keep everyone safe - voters and our poll workers - without hindering the voting process."
The plan is to limit the number of people in the election office for voting to 10. There will be two poll workers six feet apart at the county to help two voters check in at a time, six voting machines set up six feet apart, and one scanner.
This will be the first time Butts County voters have a chance to use the new voting machines. The new equipment is similar to the previous ones in that voters will still use touch screen voting to mark their ballots. But it differs in that once they have finished voting, a paper ballot will be printed out for them to view and check their votes. Once they are satisfied with their votes, the voter will insert their printed paper ballot into the scanner and watch as their official ballot is cast.
"We realize this is a long ballot, and a lot of times this will be the voters' first experience with the new equipment, so there will probably be wait times," Lunsford said. "But everyone will get to vote."
Lunsford added that many people have already chosen to vote by absentee ballot rather than in-person. As of Tuesday morning, May 12, a total of 3,440 absentee ballots have been issued, and 1,391 received. Ballots can be dropped in an election drop box to the left of the front door of the administration building.
Three Butts County races will be decided in the June 9 General Primary/General Non-Partisan election following qualifying, which ended March 6.
The elections of a new Clerk of Superior Court and Coroner will be decided on the Republican ballot, as no Democrats qualified for those positions, and the Non-Partisan race for the Board of Education District 4 post will also be decided.
♦ Clerk of Superior Court
Amanda Nix and incumbent Morgan Vereline Ward will face off in the primary. It will be the first election for both candidates. Ward, who became chief deputy clerk in 2018, was sworn in as Clerk of Superior Court last April after Rhonda W. Smith retired.
♦ Coroner
Wesley Keber and Lacey Annette Prue are running for the position after Ralph Wilson decided not to run for re-election.
♦ BOE District 4
Incumbent Clifford C. Marshall will take on challenger Harrileen Conner for the post on the Non-Partisan ballot.
In the November 3 General/Special Election, there will be two local races that will be decided.
♦ Sheriff
Incumbent Gary Long qualified on the Republican ballot, and challenger William Gilroy qualified on the Democrat ballot.
♦ County Commissioner, District 2
Incumbent Robert Lewis Henderson Sr. qualified on the Democrat ballot, and challenger Mary Atkins qualified on the Republican ballot.
Seven incumbents will win re-election to their offices without challenges.
♦ County Commission, District 1 — Ken Rivers
♦ County Commission, District 6 — Russ Crumbley
♦ County Surveyor — Andy Williams
♦ Tax Commissioner — Nancy J. Washington
Non-Partisan
♦ Judge of Probate Court — Elizabeth Biles
♦ Board of Education, District 3 — Kelly S. Raney
♦ Chief Magistrate Judge — Rebecca Johnston Pitts
State
♦ Rep. District 110
Democrat Ebony Carter will face Republican Clint Crowe in the General Election for the post. Incumbent Andy Welch is not seeking re-election.
♦ Rep. District 129
Republican incumbent Susan Holmes will face a challenge in the General Election from Democrat Sharonda Bell.
♦ Sen. District 25
Incumbent Republican Burt Jones will face a challenge from Democrat Vernonica Brinson in the General Election.
Federal
♦ Rep. District 10
Democrats Andrew Ferguson and Tabitha Johnson-Green will face off in the Primary Election. The winner will take on Republican incumbent Jody Hice in November.
♦ Senate Race — Incumbent David Perdue
In the Primary Election, Democrats will choose from Sarah Riggs Amico, Marckeith DeJesus, James Knox, Tricia Carpenter McCracken, Jon Ossoff, Maya Dillard Smith, and Teresa Tomlinson. The winner will take on incumbent Republican David Perdue and Libertarian challenger Shane Hazel.
♦ Senate Race — Special Election on Nov. 3 to fill the remainder of the term of retiring Johnny Isakson.
Democrats: Tamara Johnson-Shealey, Deborah Jackson, Jamesia James, Matt Lieberman, Joy Felicia Slade, Ed Tarver, Raphael Warnock, Richard Dien Winfield
Republicans: Doug Collins, Derrick Grayson, Annette Davis Jackson, Wayne Johnson, incumbent Kelly Loeffler, Kandiss Taylor.
Libertarian: Brian Slowinski
Independent: Al Bartel Allen Buckley, Valencia Stovall
Green: John Fortuin
Write-In: Rod Mack
Lunsford added that for both absentee and in-person voting, the twice-delayed presidential primary may still be on the ballot, depending on whether or not the voter casts his or her presidential ballots before the March primary was halted.
"Anybody that did not vote in the presidential primary, they will see that on their June 9 ballot," she said. "Voters that did vote earlier will not have it on their ballot.
"All of the Democrat presidential candidates will still be on the ballot, even though they have already dropped out and Joe Biden will be the Democrat candidate," Lunsford added. "To officially withdraw, they would have to do it in writing, and what they've done is just suspend their campaigns and not officially withdrawn."
Advance voting will be done at the Butts County Board of Elections and Registration in the Butts County Administration Building, 625 West Third Street, Suite 5, in Jackson. Voting dates and times will be Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Voting will be closed for Memorial Day, May 25, and open May 26-29 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be one day of Saturday voting on May 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and then June 1-5 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
