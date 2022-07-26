A 29-year-old California soccer player died 15-days after a large fight erupted during a match over a disagreement with the referee's decision, according to the Oxnard Police Department.

On July 10, Oxnard police responded to reports of a large fight between two adult soccer teams on a high school soccer field. Authorities found Misael Sanchez unresponsive and not breathing, Oxnard police said in a release.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.