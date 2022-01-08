At least 16 people have been killed in a snowstorm in the northeastern Pakistan resort town of Murree.
The tourists, who were stuck in a traffic jam, suffered from a "food crisis" after being stranded, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said in a video statement Saturday.
Rashid added that the government had called army and civil armed forces for emergency rescue operations for "nearly a thousand" vehicles still stranded.
Murree is a resort town northeast of the capital Islamabad.
All roads to Murree will be closed for tourists and only open for people providing aid to those still stranded, the minister added.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.