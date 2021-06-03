Jason Clark with Southeastern Reptile Rescue kicked off the Jackson-Butts County Public Library's summer reading program on June 1. The programs will be held at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. every Tuesday through the end of the July, with the exception of no program on July 6 and are held in the gym at the Butts County Department of Leisure Services at 576 Ernest Biles Drive in Jackson.
Clark brought a number of snakes, allowing children to volunteer to hold the non-venomous snakes, and explained the difference between venomous and non-venomous snakes and how to determine what kind of snakes they are by their markings. For example, Clark noted that copperhead snakes have markings that resemble Hershey Kisses, while displaying one that was caught in Butts County.
He also brought a small alligator and children were allowed to come up and pet or hold the gator.
Southeast Reptile Rescue and Jason Clark can be seen explaining about snakes and other critters in videos at SnakesAreUsTV on Youtube. They also offer snake aversion training for dogs at www.snakeschool.com.
It would be difficult for the Jackson-Butts County Public Library to offer the annual summer reading program without the support of generous sponsors such as the following which have made donations this year:
• Butts County Board of Commissioners - $600
• Charles Holloway - $200
• St. Johns Masonic Lodge - $400
• Ancient York Lodge - $400
• Butts County Sheriff's Office - $5,000
The second summer reading program will be Tuesday, June 8. Bright Star Touring Theater will present "Upcycled Cinderella" at the 10 a.m. program, and "Alice in Wonderland" at the 1 p.m. program.
Programs are subject to change without notice. Please call the library to make a donation or for more information at 770-775-7524.
