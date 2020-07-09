Action Ministries and its Smart Lunch Smart Kid program was the beneficiary in June of State Farm's Quotes for Good program hosted by Tim Broyles State Farm.
Through Quotes for Good, a local agent can pick a worthy community organization and donate $10 from every insurance quote made in a month.
For June, Tim Broyles State Farm donated $260 to Action Ministries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.