Crowe Donation.jpg

Clint Crowe of Crowe Realty recently made a generous donation to help feed the children of Butts County through Action Ministries - Butts County Smart Lunch Smart Kid. With their partners, the organization fed almost 500 children a week during June and July. Left to right in the photo are Mary Atkins of Smart Lunch Smart Kid, Clint Crowe, and Harrileen Conner, the Butts County coordinator for Action Ministries - Smart Lunch Smart Kid.

