While the number of people who turned out for the second Jackson Clean Up Day of 2021 on May 15 was less than the first clean up day in March, there was still a good crowd and the objective of picking up litter off the streets of Jackson was achieved.
A total of 30 people representing businesses, organizations and families took part, cleaning trash off of 17 streets in the city. Businesses and organizations represented included the Jackson City Council, Jackson Police Department, Jackson Butts County Rotary Club, Butts County School System administration, Jackson High softball, Jackson High boys basketball, Daughtry Elementary, Jackson Butts County Chamber of Commerce, We Run Jackson, and United Bank.
