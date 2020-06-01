A smaller than expected turnout didn’t deter those who did show up from cleaning areas of Jackson on May 30.
The Jackson Clean City Task Force held its cleanup day last Saturday, with only a few people taking part.
Jackson City Council member Don Cook and his wife Doris picked up trash along Brownlee Road to the city limits sign.
Nikki Sowell, chairperson for the Jackson Clean City Task Force, picked up trash on McCaskill Drive, while Zach Sowell handled cleanup duties on Covington Street.
Members of Jackson United Methodist Church cleaned up around McDonough Road.
