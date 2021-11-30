A small group of volunteers didn’t let cold weather stop them from picking up trash along the streets of Jackson during the final Jackson CleanUp Day on Nov. 20.
Among those picking up litter were Joey Jackson, his daughters Reagan and Sydney Jackson, and a friend of their mother’s, Brittany Hayden. Reagan, 17, is a member of the National Honor Society at Jackson High School and was picking up trash to get some of her volunteer service hours in. Dad Joey and sister Sydney, 14, a student at Henderson Middle School, along with their mom’s friend Brittany, came along to support her efforts.
Others taking part in the cleanup day included members of We Run Jackson and members of the Jackson-Butts County Rotary Club.
