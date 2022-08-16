Six weeks after getting shot at a Fourth of July parade, an 8-year-old left paralyzed feels 'hopeless' and angry as new reality sets in

Cooper Roberts was wounded in the Highland Park shooting last month.

 Roberts Family

Before July Fourth, Cooper Roberts was almost always active and running around. He loved playing sports -- including soccer, baseball and football -- and riding his bike, his family has said.

Life has looked very different since the 8-year-old was shot in the Highland Park Fourth of July attack, and left paralyzed. Seven people were killed and dozens injured by the gunman who fired from a roof into the crowd.

Recommended for you

CNN's Adrienne Broaddus, Joe Sutton and Rebekah Riess contributed to this report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.