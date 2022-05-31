The Jackson Reeling Red Devils fishing team finished their inaugural season in the Georgia High School Association Bass Fishing League at the state tournament on Saturday, May 14 at Clarks Hill Lake. A total of 58 schools and 129 boats made the finals from four qualifying tournaments held in January, February, March and April.
Six students divided into teams of two qualified for the state tournament:
Waylon Witcher and Colby Nail qualified for state in the second tournament at Lake Oconee. Witcher and Nail caught two fish weighing 4 pounds, 12 ounces. Their boat captain was Robert Raymer. At the state tournament, Witcher and Nail finished in 66th place, catching 3 fish weighing 3.05 pounds.
Kason Ingram and Kevin Miller qualified for state in the third tournament at West Point Lake. Ingram and Miller caught 5 fish weighing 11 pounds, 9 ounces. Their boat captains were Glen Ingram and Jesse Duffey. At the state tournament, Ingram and Miller finished 79th, catching tow fish weighing 1.12 pounds.
Brayden Smith and Blake Wood also qualified for state in the third tournament at West Point Lake. Smith and Wood caught 4 fish weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Their boat captains were Reid Smith and Chris Taylor. At the state tournament they finished 84th, catching one fish weighing 1.01 pounds.
Ingram and Miller also qualified for the High School Fishing World Finals and National Championship with their catch in the qualifying tournament. They will travel to Florence, Ala. June 22-25 to fish Lake Pickwick and Lake Wilson in the National Championship.
