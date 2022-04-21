Butts County School System (BCSS) Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson participated in his last Butts County Board of Education (BOE) meeting on Tuesday, April 19, as he plans to retire effective April 30.
Simpson became superintendent in October 2019. He had previously served as assistant superintendent for the Butts County School System. He was named interim superintendent in June 2019. Prior to his role as assistant superintendent, Simpson served for two years as principal of Jackson High School.
Incoming superintendent Brent Lowe, who is set to take the reins, also attended the meeting. Lowe has been traveling to Butts County quite regularly to work alongside Simpson for a smooth transition.
“It’s been a pleasure working with Dr. Simpson,” said BOE Chairman Millard Daniel. “He’s done the system a beautiful job spending time with Brent Lowe. who came over for 10 days of his vacation time to learn our system.”
Simpson expressed his deepest appreciation to the board and “the team” at the school system.
“This team means the world to me and it’s been the honor of a lifetime to work with them,” he said. “I’m confident the Butts County School System is in good hands. Brent Lowe is a good man.”
In system news, the board approved a one-time monetary supplement, or bonus, for employees who meet the criteria. In January, Governor Brian Kemp announced a $2,000 supplement to educators across the state.
Locally, eligible BCSS employees will receive the $2,000 supplement on Friday, April 22. The state will provide $794,647 for this initiative.
“To include all of our employees as outlined the total cost will be $1,089,224.10, which is a difference of $294,577,” Simpson told the board. “The local portion of this measure will be funded using (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act/American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds.”
All full-time employees and part-time employees will receive the bonus, as will substitute teachers with 77 or more days of service. Substitute teachers with 35-76 days of service will receive $1,000.
