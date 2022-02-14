Butts County 4-H’ers are excited about summer camp this year. There will be a 4-H Camp Sign-up for three different camps on Friday, Feb. 25, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Butts County 4-H Office at 576 Ernest Biles Drive in Jackson.
More information about each of the camps is below. Call 770-775-8209 for additional details.
Cloverleaf 4-H Camp at Burton 4-H Center on Tybee Island – Cost: $375
• Who: 4th- 6th graders
• When: June 27–July 1
• In addition to on-center activities, included in the cost is a dolphin cruise, Savannah history tour, movie at the Tybee theater, and swim shirt.
• Transportation will be provided to all activities in and around Tybee Island during the week of camp and is included in the camp cost. Transportation from Butts County Extension Office to Burton 4-H Center and back is included.
Junior 4-H Camp at Camp Jekyll – Cost: $380
• Who: 7th – 8th graders
• When: June 6–10
• Summer Waves Water Park, a boat tour, Tidelands Nature Center Tour, putt-putt, and biking are some camp activities included in the camp cost.
• Transportation will be provided to all activities during the week of Junior Camp and is included in the camp cost. Transportation from Butts County Extension Office to Camp Jekyll and back is included.
Senior 4-H Camp at Rock Eagle 4-H Center – Cost: $380
• Who: 9th – 12th graders
• When: July 4-8
• Special highlights: a special Fourth of July picnic with fireworks and field day activities.
• Transportation from Butts County Extension Office to Rock Eagle 4-H Center and back is included.
