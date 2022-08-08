JACKSON — The Butts County Senior Center is looking for seven more area residents interested in taking part in a three-day trip to Savannah, Jekyll Island and Beaufort, S.C.
The trip is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 18 through Thursday, Oct. 20. The $360 per person, double occupancy fee includes motorcoach transportation, two nights lodging in the Savannah area, four meals (two breakfasts and two dinners), a guided trolley tour of Savannah followed by hop-on/hop-off privileges, a guided tour of Beaufort and a trip to Parris Island, an evening show at the famous Savannah Theatre and a guided tram tour of Jekyll Island.
Trip participants will depart Jackson Oct. 18 at 8 a.m. and head for Savannah.
Payment of $75 is due upon signing up for the trip, with the balance due Aug. 11. The price per person is based on double occupancy. Single occupancy is available for an additional $90.
For more information, contact Chrissy Crabtree at 770-775-8238 or 404-368-1217.
