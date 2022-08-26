JACKSON — Youngsters in fourth to ninth grades are invited to sign up now for the Butts County 4-H S.A.F.E. B.B. team.
Project S.A.F.E. uses the shooting sports to teach many valuable life skills. Project S.A.F.E., which stands for Shooting Awareness, Fun and Education, provides youths a place to develop a sense of belonging, learn teamwork in a safe environment and increase concentration skills. Safety and the responsible use of firearms and archery equipment are primary goals.
Signup for the Butts County BB team is underway now and will continue through Sept. 13. The registration fee is $90. Spaces are limited.
In order for youngsters to participate, their parents must first attend an orientation session on either Aug. 30 or Sept. 13
For more details, visit the Butts County Extension Office at 576 Ernest Biles Drive, Jackson, or call 770-775-8209.
