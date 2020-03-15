According to the Georgia Department of Education website as of March 14, of the 181 school districts in the state, 134 districts have scheduled school closings ranging from two days to indefinitely in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. A total of 1,746 schools, including private schools, are closing.
The Butts County School System will close schools Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, March 16-18 and will make a decision on March 18 whether or not to remain closed for a longer period of time.
School Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson said Friday there are several reasons to close schools for three days before deciding if they should remained closed for a longer period of time.
"The reason we're closing school is to limit social contact, which has been recommended by our public health officials, and to also provide us time to clean our facilities very well, disinfect everything from buses to kitchens to classrooms, everything," Simpson said. "And also to provide our staff a little more time to prepare for distance learning activities should a long-term closure become necessary. We will update families Wednesday about what our next steps are."
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the portion of the population at highest risk are older adults, with the risk increasing by age, and those with medical conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.
School age children are not in the high risk category, but Simpson said the school closings are to keep children from catching and spreading the virus to those who are at risk.
"A normal healthy child, they are not demonstrating the severe symptoms that our vulnerable populations, our elderly populations are exhibiting, but we run the risk of having those school-age children carry it to vulnerable places," he said. "So for that reason, we recognize that continuing to have school creates a bit of a risk in our communities."
Simpson added that they also realize the hardship schools closing can have on families, and figured that in when they decided to close for just three days.
"I realize just how taxing it is on families to call school off, so I'm trying to be very cautious about committing to a long-term closure right now," Simpson said. "It's very possible we may have to commit to that, but right now we're just committing to Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and we'll be ready to deliver instruction to the best of our ability by Wednesday in an online format.
"In the meantime, our staff is going to be working to create some short-term learning activities that they can post on the teacher webpages and school websites, and then we'll have hard copies available as well."
School staff will report to work as normal on Monday.
"The reason for having them come in is to make sure that we finalize our distance learning initiatives, and to have our buildings open for students if they need to come by and pick up personal items from their lockers or the front office," the superintendent said. "We have students who store medications in the front office and they need to come by and pick those up. And parents may need to come by or call and consult with teachers on making sure they have the correct passwords on things to get into these online learning platforms, and we need to make sure that we have the office open for parents to pick up hard copy assignments and things of that nature.
"By the time we get to Wednesday. we should know more about how long schools should be closed and have more specific instructions available on our websites on changing over to a more extended distance learning model."
The school system is also taking into account the need to continue to provide school meals for students.
"We will be able to provide some meals at some point," he said. "I'm hoping by Tuesday we'll be ready to have an appropriate system in place for providing some meal service on campus, probably like a drive-through kind of thing. We want to be able to protect our nutrition staff. They are more than happy to come in to prepare meals, but we need to be sure we have a system for distributing those meals that protects them.
"But I want to be able to get meals out as quickly as possible, because I know a lot of our children and families depend on those meals and we want to have that in place as soon as possible. We'll have that fleshed out in a detailed plan that we'll post on our website if that becomes necessary.
"In the event of a long-term closure, part of our plan is to get buses on the road to begin taking meals and instructional materials out through the community and having places where families and students can walk to a bus and pick up a meal, and maybe turn in assignments and pick up more," Simpson added. "We'll have staff on those buses to try to help accommodate parents as they go out. All this is predicated on the reality of whether it is safe or not to do that."
The superintendent added that the closing of the schools doesn't mean school system employees will be without paychecks.
"Our plan right now is to continue to pay folks," he said. "What we're telling our people is that even though schools may be closed, schools aren't just a place. It is an ideal, and we can continue to deliver educational services even though our buildings aren't open. What we're asking our people to do is to be available. Some portion of our folks will be working remotely from home.
"We'll also have some professional learning modules that some of our staff can do online so we can use it as a time to do professional learning. We are continuing to think about how we can use our staff to continue educational services for our community to the extent that it's possible."
Parents are asked to continue to check the school system website at www.bcssk12.org for the most up-to-date information.
