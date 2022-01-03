FORSYTH - On Jan. 2, 2022, Monroe County Sheriff deputies and Forsyth Police Department officers responded to the Forsyth Walmart in reference to a shooting.
According a report from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Tarmaine Jontavion (TJ) Bowden, 17, and Cedric Mayes, 17, both from Forsyth, began arguing in the produce section. The argument continued into the frozen food section. Bowden then allegedly pulled out a pistol and shot Mayes several times.
Mayes was pronounced deceased on scene and Bowden was taken into custody by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. There are no other shooters at large.
The Forsyth Police Department will be turning the investigation over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.