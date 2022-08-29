At least two people were killed in a shooting at a shopping center in Bend, Oregon, Sunday evening, and a person believed to be the shooter was also found dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators believe the unidentified male shooter entered the Forum Shopping Center from a nearby residential area and began shooting in the parking lot with an AR-15-style rifle, Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz said at a news conference Sunday night. Several people called 911 shortly after 7 p.m. to report shots fired at the complex, he said.

