For the past 10 years, Butts County Sheriff Gary Long’s Sheriff’s Cause With Santa Claus has provided Christmas to local underprivileged children. This year, the program reached 150 children from 40 local families, bringing the program’s 10-year total to 2,500 children served.
The program provides gifts for children from birth to 18 years old (as long as the student is still in school).
“At this point, it’s a pretty well-oiled machine,” said Amanda Mac, who manages the program for the Sheriff’s Office. “Everyone in the community knows it’s coming, and people just pour into it. We accept any items as long as they are new and unwrapped. We get individual toy donations and money donations. Whether it’s $5 or $5,000, we are grateful.”
Mac enjoys working with the program in part because it reminds her of her grandparents and their giving nature.
“I was raised by people who loved to give,” Mac said. “My grandparents gave to needy underpriviledged families when I was growing up. We knew there were people in the world who didn’t get Christmas like we did. We were spoiled rotten. So I feel like I’m doing this in their memory.”
In a new twist this year, Butts County School Resource Officer Sgt. William Jernigan challenged students at Henderson Middle School to donate to the Sheriff’s Cause With Santa Claus.
‘We normally do a toy drive, but this year we did a dollar wars challenge,” he said. “The idea was to compete with the other classrooms on each class level to see who could raise the most money.”
The class that raised the most money got to throw a pie in Jernigan’s face. Jernigan was happy to see the students collect $500, but they reached higher and collected $866.
“Our families are chosen and are truly families in need,” said Mac. “People feel comfortable giving to the program because they trust us. It’s been a really successful program.”