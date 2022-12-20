For the past 10 years, Butts County Sheriff Gary Long’s Sheriff’s Cause With Santa Claus has provided Christmas to local underprivileged children. This year, the program reached 150 children from 40 local families, bringing the program’s 10-year total to 2,500 children served.

The program provides gifts for children from birth to 18 years old (as long as the student is still in school).

