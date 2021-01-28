Butts County Sheriff Gary Long has asked the office of Towaliga Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jonathan Adams to investigate allegations that one of Long's deputies made racist and derogatory comments during the Dec. 29 arrest of an armed robbery suspect at a house in Jackson.
Street Groomers Atlanta, an activist group and self-proclaimed community watchdogs, is decrying the alleged comments and calling for the resignation of Long, who was reelected to office in November.
The alleged incident occurred the night of Dec. 29 after deputies executed a warrant in the city of Jackson for the arrest of a Black armed robbery suspect. According to reports, the suspect had barricaded himself in the attic of a local residence and was armed with a loaded AR-15 firearm. The suspect reportedly would not comply with verbal commands to surrender.
By the time deputies were able to take the suspect into custody, nearly 100 people were standing along the roadway outside the house, with at least one person using a cell phone to record the arrest.
In an article on The Urban Twist, an online news magazine, it was reported that "A comment ignited a reaction from the mass as neighbors asked queries about the deputies’ presence in their community. The comment was assumed to come from one of Sheriff Gary Long’s deputies.
"One observer who posted on the Facebook thread said, 'I’m still trying to figure out why they went in kicking them boys and calling them out they names…' Another witness added that a Butts County deputy said 'They need to put these monkeys in a cage.'"
The article quoted Street Groomers as stating, “Racism and racist statements should never be tolerated, especially from those who are paid by taxpayers to protect and serve. It is shameful that an incident like this was not taken seriously. Communities are becoming more and more disconnected from law enforcement because of failed leadership like Sheriff Long. It is possible to properly apprehend suspects without racial hate being involved.”
The article stated Street Groomers is planning a demonstration at the Butts County Sheriff’s Office and actively working with community residents and leaders in Butts county.
Long responded with a post on the Butts County Sheriff's Office Facebook page on Jan. 27, stating what had occurred and, "Later that evening, I received a complaint from a citizen who claimed that one of my deputies used a racial slur and provided me a cell phone video. I reviewed the video and did not hear any derogatory comments or racial slurs made by any deputy.
"Due to the serious nature of this complaint, I have requested that the District Attorney’s Office conduct an investigation into this matter. I have asked that no stone be left unturned. My office has built a reputation for honesty, integrity and transparency. Having an outside agency conduct this investigation ensures that this matter will be impartially investigated, and that all of the facts and evidence will be gathered and reviewed.
"My office will always stand on the side of right. I expect members of the Butts County Sheriff’s Office to act with the highest integrity. I will continue protecting the citizens of Butts County by identifying and arresting criminals who prey on our citizens.
"I am grateful to have served as your sheriff for the last eight years, and look forward to working with everyone for the next four years.
"I will wait until the completion of the investigation before speaking about this matter again."
