Stuck in your home while you follow the shelter in place orders during the current COVID-10 pandemic? Looking for something to do? Why not go ahead and fill out and send in the 2020 Census questionnaire online, by phone, or through the mail?
April 1 is Census Day in the U.S. While the U.S. Census Bureau has suspended field operations in response to the pandemic, residents are encouraged to complete the forms mailed to them and get them back in so everyone can be counted.
Responding now will minimize the need for the Census Bureau to send census takers out into communities to follow up.
The public is strongly encouraged to respond to the 2020 Census online using a desktop computer, laptop, smartphone, or tablet, and can also respond by phone or mail. Everyone should respond to the 2020 Census as soon as they receive their invitation — and when they’re finished, they can make sure their friends, families and social networks know about the importance of responding.
It has never been easier to respond to the census, and the 2020 Census will count everyone accurately. People can access the 2020 Census through different response modes, such as phone or paper, which is why the 2020 Census has such a nimble design.
Citizens can complete the process:
• Online at my2020census.gov
• Can call 1-844-330-2020 to complete the census by phone
• Can fill out the questionnaire they received in the mail and return it by mail.
A complete and accurate census count will help guide funding decisions for things like hospitals, roads and emergency services.
