The Butts County Board of Education unanimously accepted the resignation of Jackson Elementary School (JES) Principal Sheila L. Barlow, at a called meeting Wednesday night. Barlow tendered her resignation for personal reasons, said Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson, and it is effective immediately. BOE member Kelly Strickland Raney was absent from the meeting.
JES Assistant Principal Heather Stamoules was also unanimously approved to serve as interim principal for the remainder of the school year. Simpson said the school system will begin looking for someone to serve as assistant principal at JES and that a search for a new principal for the 2020-2021 school year will start soon.
Simpson said Barlow has been a dedicated member of the Butts County School System for nearly 20 years.
"She has contributed greatly to the success of both JES and the entire school system," Simpson said. "I am thankful for her leadership and I wish her the best in her future endeavors.
"I also want to assure you that the students, parents, staff and community will remain our top priority during this period of transition."
Stamoules has 14 years experience as both a school counselor and assistant principal at Jackson Elementary.
"She has proven to be a skillful and professional educational leader who is passionate about student success," Simpson said. "She is well-organized, pays close attention to detail, and is dedicated to the safety and well-being of her students and faculty members.
Simpson said until a new assistant principal has been identified for JES, the students, staff and families will be provided "with an abundance of support from the district level."
The superintendent added that they will begin a search process soon aimed at selecting a new principal for Jackson Elementary.
"Throughout the selection process, we will gather feedback and collaborate with a variety of stakeholders to ensure we secure the very best candidate for our JES Pandas," Simpson said. "The students at JES will remain our primary focus as we work to ensure they receive a high quality education in a positive learning environment."
