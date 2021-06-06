DSC_8157.JPG
Butts County Sheriff's Sgt. Ed Jernigan receives his Extra-Mile Employee award from Butts County Board of Education member Mamie Crawford.

 Staff Photo: Larry Stanford

Butts County Sheriff's Sgt. Ed Jernigan, the School Resource Officer for Henderson Middle School, was named the April Extra-Mile Employee at the May meeting of the Butts County Board of Education. He was nominated for the award by HMS teacher Rachael Bama.

BOE member Mamie Crawford read his nomination:

"Officer Jernigan is changing the narrative daily. He supports our YOLO (respect for yourself, others, the learning, and our building). In addition, he is a vital member of our AMBUSH. He does so much behind the scenes for and with our students, as well as keeping us all safe. He leads the way in how a resource officer should interact with students and staff. Others could learn a great deal from him. His actions are genuine. Our students and staff love having him around.

"John Wooden once said, 'Be more concerned with your character than your reputation, because your character is what you really are, while your reputation is merely what others think you are.' Officer Jernigan truly is a man of great character and integrity."

Senior Reporter

I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.

