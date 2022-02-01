ATLANTA — The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, in partnership with the National Weather Service, encourages Georgians to learn and understand the threats of severe weather as well as prepare for various weather events during Severe Weather Preparedness Week on Feb. 7-11.
“Georgia has seen severe weather happen at any time of the year,” said GEMA/HS Director Chris Stallings. “We always want our citizens to be well prepared before any type of weather event strikes, so they have ample time to review or change their plan of action if needed.”
Spring is traditionally a period where the threat of tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail and lightning from severe thunderstorms greatly increases. Severe Weather Preparedness Week serves as a reminder to review emergency procedures and prepare for weather-related hazards:
♦ Monday, Feb. 7 — Family Preparedness/NOAA Weather Radio Day: Purchase a life-saving NOAA Weather Radio and choose an out-of-state friend as a “check-in” contact to call if your family gets separated.
♦ Tuesday, Feb. 8 — Thunderstorm Safety: Learn the difference between a thunderstorm watch and a thunderstorm warning.
♦ Wednesday, Feb. 9 — Tornado Safety (Drill at 9 a.m.): Determine in advance where you will take shelter in case of a tornado warning.
♦ Thursday, Feb. 10 — Lightning Safety: Learn the 30/30 rule. If after seeing lightning, you cannot count to 30 before hearing thunder, go indoors. Stay indoors for 30 minutes after hearing the last clap of thunder.
♦ Friday, Feb. 11 — Flood Safety: Copy important documents, seal them in a watertight container and add them to your Ready kit.
Severe Weather Preparedness Week isn’t just for individuals and their families. GEMA/HS highly encourages schools, businesses and other organizations to use this as an opportunity to evaluate their preparedness for a severe weather event. Local emergency management agencies are also a great resource for information or tips to help families, schools and organizations stay prepared.
For more resources on how you can prepare your home, school or business for severe weather emergencies and other disasters, visit gema.georgia.gov/plan-prepare/ready-georgia and follow @GeorgiaEMAHS on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for preparedness tips and emergency information.
