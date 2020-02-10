National Signing Day doesn't always have the final word about where a student-athlete might spend his first college days — not for those who sign and not for those who don't.
Seven Jackson athletes — five football players and two baseball players — put their names on dotted lines last week. But not all their apparent destinations are set in stone.
Antavious Fish, the linebacker who was named the Red Devils' Defensive Player of the Year, signed with Coffeyville Community College in Kansas. But fans ordering those Red Ravens hats need to understand that there's a chance he won't even leave the state.
Fish and Anthony Henderson, the all-state, all-everything most valuable player the Red Devils had, were expected to take official visits this week to Fort Valley State University, which hired Maurice Flowers to replace Kevin Porter in December.
In Fish's case, if he were to choose Fort Valley State, he would be "double signing" — an athlete can sign with a junior college and with an NCAA institution, since they are separate organizations. Fish led the Red Devils with 73 tackles while also recording three touchdowns on offense, in the Red Devils' "heavy" short-yardage situations.
In Henderson's case, he hasn't signed anywhere, despite generating Atlanta Journal-Constitution Class AAA all-state credentials. At the college level, money and jobs are on the line, and college recruiters tend to take fewer risks when a misstep might result in a trip to the unemployment line.
"The safer bet," Myricks acknowledged, "is always size."
Fort Valley would be an opportunity for Henderson to show what he can do — things that most programs overlooked because all that ability is housed in a 5-foot-8, maybe 160-pound body. His body of work in his lone season at Jackson — 277 yards and five touchdowns on 25 carries, 762 yards and five touchdowns on 35 catches, 10 interceptions (including two pick-sixes) and two punt returns for touchdowns — would probably result in an automatic signing for a guy who might better look the part.
"If Anthony were two inches taller — a guy 5-10 with 10 interceptions — we'd be talking Georgia Tech at least, or maybe Georgia Southern," Jackson coach Dary Myricks said. "But because the kid is 5-8, we're scrambling to find him a place to play. It's dumbfounding. It frustrates you."
Bo Mosteller, generally regarded as the most competitive player the Red Devils have, is in the same position as Henderson — undersized and therefore under-appreciated. But, coming off a season in which he recorded 36 tackles in nine games, he's expected to take an official visit to Shorter College on Friday
Fraternal twin brothers Traylan and Jhalan Jones signed with Guilford College in Greensboro, N.C.
Center Nick Johnson signed with nearby Gordon State College.
Tyler Scott made good on his earlier announced intentions to sign with Kennesaw State University.
"Kennesaw's excited about Tyler, as they should be," Myricks said. "He's going to a really good opportunity. Coach [Brian] Bohannon's done a fantastic job of finding the right kids for his program" — a list that includes former Red Devil running back Antavius Grier, who has helped the new program go 48-15 in its first five seasons.
The football players shared the stage with two baseball players — pitcher Dakota Copeland and catcher Brent Burford — who also made their intentions known. Copeland, a hard-throwing right-hander, is headed for Belmont University in Nashville, while Burford, a clutch leader, will go to Wallace Community College in Dothan, Ala.
"It's pretty cool that we got to do a double signing," Myricks said. "[At other schools,] you see a lot of division between football and basketball, or baseball and football, but it's good that we got to see them signing together."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.