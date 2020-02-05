National Signing Day dawned at Jackson High in fine fashion Wednesday, with seven Red Devils announcing or reiterating their collegiate plans.
Five football players and two baseball players put their names on dotted lines, including wide receiver Jhalan Jones and defensive back Traylan Jones. Those keeping up with the Joneses will be heading for Guilford College in Greensboro, N.C.
Perhaps nobody will travel quite as far as linebacker Antavious Fish. who won the Red Devils' Defensive Player of the Year award at last month's team banquet. He will head to Coffeyville Community College in Kansas and promised in a tweet that the Red Ravens "won't regret it."
Center Nick Johnson, one of the mainstays of the Jackson offensive line for four years, is making the shortest trip, to nearby Gordon State College. He tweeted that he was "thankful for the opportunity."
Defensive end Tyler Scott made good on his previously announced intention to go to Kennesaw State University.
Baseball players Brent Burford and Dakota Copeland also turned in their paperwork. Burford, who handles the bulk of the catching duties for the Red Devils, will head to Wallace Community College in Dothan, Ala., while the hard-throwing Copeland is bound to pitch for Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn.
