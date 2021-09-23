The Jackson City Council approved a proclamation naming the week of Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week in the city. Constitution Week celebrates the Constitution of the United States. It was started by the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) in 1955 and became official in 1956 when it was signed into law by President Dwight D. Eisenhower. 2021 is the 233rd anniversary of the signing of the Constitution. Mayor Kay Pippin presented the proclamation to the William McIntosh DAR Chapter at the council meeting on Sept. 14. In the photo are front, left to right: DAR members Charlene Bryson, Sue Oglesby, Mayor Kay Pippin, DAR Regent Sharon Pennebaker and DAR member Sylvia Watkins, back, left to right: Council members Lewis Sims, Don Cook, Beth Weaver, Theodore Patterson, and Ricky Johnson.
featuredpopularurgent
Sept. 17-23, 2021 is Constitution Week in Jackson
- Larry Stanford
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Larry Stanford
Senior Reporter
I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
featured
- By Sarah Freeman
UGA News Service
- Updated
- 0
- By Eric Levenson and Ray Sanchez, CNN
-
- 0
featuredpopularurgent
- Larry Stanford
- Updated
- 0
featuredpopularurgent
- From Staff Reports
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Trending Videos
Most Popular
Articles
- Butts County Fair kicks off an event-filled fall
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- Search for Gabby Petito's fiancé Brian Laundrie focuses on Florida nature reserve
- Mike Collins kicks off his campaign for Georgia's 10th Congressional District
- Butts County Magistrate Court
- Sailor from Jackson deployed in the South China Sea
- Chase in Butts County ends with arrest of driver on drug and traffic charges
- Butts County commissioners hold first meeting in expanded and updated administration building
- Kaitlyn House remembered during ceremony before Lady Devils softball game on Sept. 14
- Rev. Jesse Jackson is discharged from rehab facility after being hospitalized for Covid-19
Images
Videos
Collections
- PHOTOS: Mike Collins kicks off campaign for Georgia's 10th Congressional District
- Most popular baby names in the last 100 years
- 50 ways food has changed in the last 50 years
- Happy birthday Tom Felton! But what is Draco Malfoy and the rest of the Harry Potter cast up to now?
- Oldest national parks in America
- Go your own way, but come back to me! The greatest musical reunions of all-time
- Most common nutrient deficiencies—and the superfoods that can help
- 10 potential early signs of dementia
- Country music history from the year you were born
- How are Meryl Streep and Mark Ronson related? Stars you didn't know were family
Latest News
- Moab, Utah, will investigate police response to Gabby Petito and her fiancé's domestic dispute
- Sept. 17-23, 2021 is Constitution Week in Jackson
- RECIPE: Mom's Dreamy Chocolate Cake
- An incident Thursday morning at Ft. Meade was a training exercise
- Bill Jones elected to Young Harris College Board of Trustees
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: With just 2 weeks remaining in regular season play, how long will it take the Atlanta Braves to clinch the NL East?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.