The remaining two of the four defendants in a 2018 shooting death in Butts County have been sentenced in Superior Court after entering guilty pleas in the case.
Riley Nicole Delage, 17, and Antonio Dewayne Mitchell, 26, were both sentenced on Monday. Delage had previously pleaded guilty to a charge of robbery by intimidation and had agreed to testify as a state witness if the case went to trial.
She was sentenced by Judge William Fears to 10 years in prison with credit for time already served in a youth detention facility and in jail. She was 15 at the time of the shooting, though she was prosecuted as an adult.
Mitchell pleaded guilty to a charge of felony murder and was sentenced by Fears on Monday to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
Delage and Mitchell, along with Kaitlin Dawn Hulsey and Sharrod Vanquez Ross were accused in the Jan. 15, 2018 death of Santos Antonio-Juarez on North Mulberry Street in Jackson. An indictment against the four was handed down by a grand jury July 9, 2018, with each defendant facing the same charges of malice murder, felony murder, false imprisonment and two counts of armed robbery.
Authorities alleged the four went to Antonio-Juarez’s home, in the 200 block of North Mulberry Street, to rob him around 8:30 p.m. Jan. 15, 2018. Butts County Sheriff Gary Long said the attackers bound Antonio-Juarez in duct tape during the robbery, but he was able to free himself and arm himself with a machete. Sometime during the robbery, according to arrest warrants, Antonio-Juarez was shot several times and died.
Hulsey, like Delage, pleaded guilty Oct. 11 to one count of robbery by intimidation and also agreed to testify if called to do so. Hulsey also received a sentence of 10 years in prison, according to Assistant District Attorney Greg Futch.
Futch said Ross entered a guilty plea Nov. 12 to charges of felony murder and false imprisonment and was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole on the murder charge, to be followed by 10 years on the false imprisonment charge.