The Butts County Senior Center Luncheon was held Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Jackson First Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. The luncheon was catered by Piggly Wiggly, and 84 active senior adults attended.
According to Senior Center Site Director, Chrissy Crabtree, “Staying socially active and engaged with our community as we age provides us with a whole host of health benefits including better cognitive function, physical and emotional health.
“The Christmas Luncheon is a way for our senior center members to show off their skills,” she added.
The Music in Motion sign language group and Line Dance team both performed. Center member member Walter Daugherty sang a solo. Daugherty was accompanied on guitar by another Center member Robert Rucker.
All attendees left with a small Christmas potpourri box handmade by the Butts County Dream weavers, which meets at the center weekly.
Crabtree thanked Pastor Chris Schurtz, Piggly Wiggly, the center staff, and the Butts County Board of Commissioners for making the annual event a reality.
“The Commissioners are committed to providing services like these which promote, enhance and support active older adults of Butts County to remain independent, healthy and happy,” Crabtree said.
