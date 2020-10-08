The Jackson High School Lady Devils softball team honored their seniors on Monday, Oct. 5, prior to their game with Mary Persons.
Seniors Chelsey Gotel, Savanna Curtis, Kelsee Frye, Dakota Harry, and Emily Hyson each walked with their parents through a bat arch, with their teammates holding bats up that they walked under.
The seniors' names were attached to the fence with balloons, and their numbers were printed in the outfield behind second base.
The seniors were also presented with softballs signed by their teammates, flowers, t-shirts, gift bags, and large wooden softball medallions carved with their names and graduating class.
