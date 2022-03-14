Seven Jackson Lady Devil seniors and three Jackson Red Devil seniors were honored between their soccer games with Crisp County Friday night, Mar. 11.
The Lady Devil seniors are Riley Morgan, Kaygwynn Gentle, Haley Edmonds, Alexa Farmer, Kayle Bradford, Mallory Carter, and Ansley McCord.
The Red Devil seniors are Ashton McCord, Mason Mooney, and Jayden Taylor.
The Lady Devils and Red Devils made sure their senior teammates’ nights were memorable by winning both of their games, with the Lady Devils defeating the Lady Cougars of Crisp, 7-0, and the Red Devils winning 10-1. Both teams are in 1st place in region 2-AAA.
