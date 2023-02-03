JACKSON — The Butts County Senior Center announces several February events, from financial advice to a dinner-dance and a health fair.
Mark Pickett with Georgia Legal Services will visit the Center on Feb. 8 from noon to 12:30 p.m. to provide legal information.
A Valentine’s dinner and dance is set for Feb. 14 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Participants must call the Center at 770-775-8238 to signup prior to the event.
On Feb. 20, the Mercer University School of Medicine Health Equity Navigator Program will present a wellness event at the Center. The event will begin at 10:30 a.m. and end at 12:30 p.m.
Flu shots, COVID vaccinations and COVID boosters will be available as well as helpful health information. For more information about the program, call 678-516-0346.
The Butts County Senior Center is located at 580 Ernest Biles Drive, Jackson. For more information about the center, call 770-775-8238 or see the Center’s Facebook page.
