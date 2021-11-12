Thanks to Senate Bill 202, also known as the Election Integrity Act of 2021, passed by the Georgia General Assembly last year following the presidential election in 2020, when Butts County voters cast ballots in 2022 and future years for state and national elections, they will probably be doing so in five different locations.
The Butts County Board of Elections and Registration will consider at their regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 23 a proposal to change the polling location from the Butts County Administration Building, where it has been since 2017, to five different locations, one in each county commission district.
“With Senate Bill 202, it has to be one voting machine for every 250 voters, said elections director Brook Schreiner. “The polling place at the county administration building cannot accommodate all of the registered voters in Butts County, which is over 18,000. Early voting will still be done here, however, on Election Day, voters will have to go to their assigned polling locations.”
The proposed polling places will be:
• District 1: Stark United Methodist Church, 1097 Halls Bridge Road, Jackson.
• District 2: Rock Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 2051 Ga. Hwy. 42, Flovilla.
• District 3: Towaliga Baptist Church, 160 Towaliga Church Road, Jackson.
• District 4: Jenkinsburg City Hall, 211 Maple Drive, Jenkinsburg.
• District 5: Butts County Parks and Recreation, 576 Ernest Biles Drive, Jackson.
The changes will not affect municipal elections. City voters will still go to their city polling locations to cast votes in city elections.
Longtime Butts County voters will not find the switch that much different from what they used to do. Prior to 2017, there were five polling places at Worthville Baptist, Towaliga Baptist, Macedonia Baptist, Jenkinsburg City Hall, and the Butts County Community Center.
But in July 2017, then election director Avery Smith proposed consolidating all the polling places into one at the administration building, stating the move would save both time and money. The change was approved and starting with the November 2017 election through the November 2020 election, the administration building was the central polling location.
But with the new law comes the need for more polling places which will mean a need for more poll workers.
“For the big election years, I’m looking at needing 8-10 people per precinct per election,” said Schreiner. “I would love to have about 60 poll workers on stand by. They would help with early voting for three weeks and then come help the office with phones and then on Election Day.
“Early voting will still be done here and the drop box will still be available just inside our office here during regular business hours,” she added. "And votes will still be counted here.”
A map of the proposed locations is available for the public to view at the elections office. Comments on the proposed changes may be directed to the Butts County Board of Elections and Registration located at 625 W. Third Street, Jackson, GA 30233 or via email to bschreiner@buttscounty.org.
The Butts County Board of Elections and Registration will consider and vote on the polling location changes at its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 23, at 12 noon in the elections office in the county administration building. Public comment on the proposed changes will be accepted at the meeting. If approved, the changes will go into effect January 2022 for all future elections.
