State Senator Burt Jones (left) recently presented a check for $1,000 to Jackson Butts County Public Library Children Activities Director Libby Spence (right) for the library’s summer reading programs. Jones said he grew up finding things he wanted to read about after coming to the summer reading programs. Spence said without donations, the summer reading programs would not exist.

