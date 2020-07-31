The Butts County Sheriff's Office and the United States Marshall's Fugitive Task Force arrested a second suspect in a two-month long methamphetamine trafficking investigation on July 31.
Jessie Hannah of Covington has been charged with trafficking meth and the sale of meth.
On July 28 the Sheriff's Office, with assistance from the FBI field office in Macon and the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, arrested Andy Kirk Davis at his home on Lake Sinclair in Putnam County.
Butts County Sheriff’s investigators identified Davis two months ago as a suspect allegedly distributing meth through Butts, Jasper, Putnam and Newton Counties. Long said his detectives allegedly purchased more than 500 grams of meth from Davis during the investigation.
Butts County Sheriff Gary Long said in a Facebook post that his detectives' investigation revealed that Hannah operated as an underling for Davis’s operation and distributed methamphetamines in Butts County and in several other counties."
Long also warned anyone that had illegal drug dealings with Davis or Hannah that they could be visited by the Sheriff's Office next.
"If you are now worrying because you dealt with Davis and/or Hannah and think you have been identified, your feeling is right - you were identified," Long wrote. "I would highly recommend to you to sleep very lightly or maybe even with one eye open. You will be seeing my deputies very soon. We are so excited to have you coming as our guest; we will have your bed ready and even leave the light on for you!"
