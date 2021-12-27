A region realignment by the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) in early November moved Jackson High School out of 2-AAA and into 5-AAA, where its opponents for the next two years would have been Carver and Douglass high schools in Atlanta, Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, Salem High School in Rockdale County, and Sandy Creek High School in Tyrone. But that has now changed.
After several private schools left the GHSA for the Georgia Independent School Association last month, the GHSA decided to do a second realignment. They combined Class A Private and Public and applied the 3.0 multiplier to schools under the Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) count of 550 in student enrollment. This resulted in upward movement throughout classes A, AA and AAA.
Single-A has now been split into two divisions with a large school division and a small school division. With the multiplier, some schools that were in Single-A are now in Double-A, and some schools that were in Double-A are now in Triple-A. With that movement, it became necessary to realign the regions again, and Jackson now finds itself back in 2-AAA with its natural rivals.
“Once they moved some Atlanta area schools into triple-A, they redrew the regions, and we ended up back with our natural rivals, because there were enough schools to be able to stay in the metro area with Cedar Grove and Carver of Atlanta, so they (5-AAA) now have a six-team region and we (2-AAA) have a five-team region, which includes Pike, Upson-Lee, Mary Persons, and Peach County,” said Jackson High School Principal Will Rustin. “So we will move forward with our scheduling for that.
“For us, this is a great move for the simple fact that we want to play our natural rivals,” he added. “We enjoy those rivalries with all those teams. It would have hurt us financially, and more importantly, it was going to hurt us as far as loss of instructional time and bus issues because of having to go into metro Atlanta. That’s the biggest win in this entire process for us.”
A five-team region means different things for different sports, noted Rustin.
“In a 10-game football season, we’ll have six non-region games,” he said. “The only downside is it makes coaches have to work harder to get these non-region games, but coach Myricks has been very proactive. We almost have the schedule already full. We are going to play some Henry County teams, and some teams you won’t have seen on the schedule before.
“What it means for softball is we’re probably going to move from two-game series to three-game series with our region rivals. That will help fulfill a lot of our schedule and if we do that, that may take the tournament out, because the region champ will already have been decided by then. But we’ll see about that in the near future.”
While Jackson’s coaches are now planning their game schedules for the 2022-2023 school year based on being in 2-AAA, they are keeping one eye on the final GHSA vote on the realignment, which comes in January.
“There is still one meeting to be had,” Rustin said. “There will be a final vote in January to approve all regions at that point.”
