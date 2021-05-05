The Jackson Clean City Task Force has its next cleanup day scheduled for Saturday, May 15, with the rain out day scheduled for May 22.
Jackson's first cleanup day of 2021 was on Mar. 27 with more than 75 people turning out to help clean up litter off of 15 streets throughout the city.
"We had a great crowd last time and had a lot of success and got a lot of stuff cleaned up," said council member Don Cook, who spearheads the Clean City Task Force along with chair Nikki Sowell. "We just want to continue and grow, instead of like we went in the past. During the pandemic, it kind of just went on the back burner, and I'd like to see some folks show up."
The Butts County School System was well-represented at the March cleanup day, with the JHS baseball team and Key Club taking part, along with Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Darrell Evans, Daughtry Elementary School Principal Brent Watts, and teachers Amy Beasley and Alisha Hall from Henderson Middle School.
Civic organizations taking part were We Run Jackson, the Jackson-Butts County Rotary Club, the Greater Butts County Lions Club, and St. Mark Lodge No. 406 in Jackson. Churches were represented by Jackson United Methodist Church, while businesses taking part included TK Dance Studios, Roots Outdoors, Tara Properties, The Brickery, and United Bank.
Cook said he hopes to see more city council members and city employees taking part in the May 15 cleanup date.
"If we're not going to do our part and show up, we can't expect the community to show up," Cook said.
Volunteers are asked to stop by Jackson City Hall at 8 a.m. on May 15 to sign-in and receive supplies. If you have any questions please call Nikki Sowell (Chairperson) at 770-550-3065, Brittany Brown (City Clerk) at 770-775-7535, or Don Cook (City Councilman) at 770-775-2234.
