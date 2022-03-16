DSC_4681.JPG
Members of the new Interact Club formed at Jackson High School by the Jackson-Butts County Rotary Club help pick up trash along Freeman Street during the first cleanup day of 2022 on Feb. 12

 Staff Photo: Larry Stanford

The Jackson Clean City Task Force has its next cleanup day scheduled for this Saturday,  Mar. 19, with the rain-out day of Mar. 26. Please stop by City Hall at 8 a.m. to sign in and receive supplies and meet your neighbors. Join us in this worthwhile project that helps keep the city of Jackson clean and beautiful!

More than 50 people turned out for the first cleanup day of 2022 on Feb. 12, and Jackson Mayor Carlos Duffey and the city council are hoping to double that number with more than 100 people taking part this Saturday.

If you have any questions, please call Nikki Sowell (Chairperson) at 770-550-3065, Brittany Peters (City Clerk) at 770-775-7535, or Don Cook (City Councilman) at 770-775-2234.

