Following the success of their first drive-by food pantry on April 18, the St. Vincent DePaul Society (SVDS) at Saint Mary Mother of God Catholic Church in Jackson will host another one this Saturday, May 2, starting at 1 p.m. or earlier depending on the crowd. It promises to be even bigger and better thanks to generous donations.
During the first drive-by, the SVDS volunteers handed out 52 food baskets and gave grocery gift cards to eight more families. They're goal this Saturday is to serve 100 local families, with greater quantities of food in each box this time, thanks to cash donations from the Georgia SVDS office and others, and food donations from Butts County residents, who dropped them off in a barrel set up at Ingle's on Hwy. 16.
Several people made cash donations during the April 18 event, and a representative from the SVDP state office made another $2,500 donation allowing the local chapter to plan at least two more drive-in events – one on May 2 and another in June.
At their first event, families started lining up in their vehicles at 10 a.m, three hours before the designated start time of 1 p.m. Because of the long line of vehicles filling the church parking lot, SVDP started giving out the baskets 30 minutes early.
That could happen again this Saturday, so don't be late.
Saint Mary Mother of God Catholic Church is located at 359 Old Griffin Road, just off Hwy. 16 east of Jackson. The drive-by food pantry will be conducted in the church parking lot, with families asked to stay in their vehicles and volunteers putting the food boxes in the vehicles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.