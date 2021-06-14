The second annual Jackson Juneteenth march and celebration will be held on Saturday, June 19, just off the square.
Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. According to a Facebook post promoting the local celebration, it is "an event in Jackson to stand against racism and to celebrate Juneteenth as we continue our eternal fight for Black liberation."
A. Mequell Mayfield is the president of Jackson Renaissance Group and organizer of the march and celebration. At last year's event, Mayfield said the Black community needs to lay out a systematic plan of how to go about addressing the issues that have taken place not only in the world, but the incidents that have taken place in their community, and work together as a collective.
"We are here today to serve notice as a small, yet growing collective, that although America has yet to atone for the trouble that they've caused the masses of Black people living in America, we come to serve notice in the city of Jackson, that we made up our minds that we will build," Mayfield said. "We will build with the goal of insuring that the Black populace of Jackson experiences moral, economic, political, educational, and healthful advancement."
This year's celebration will begin at noon Saturday in the city parking lot at 145 North Oak Street at First Street. There will be a welcome from Mayfield, and vendors will be set up in the lot.
The peaceful march will begin at 1:30 p.m. and will use the same route as last year, traveling west on 1st Street to Mulberry, south on Mulberry to West College Drive, east on West College Drive to Oak Street, and north on Oak Street back to the parking lot.
There will be more speakers and entertainment following the march, with the celebration slated to end at 5 p.m.
The Jackson Renaissance Group is organized to ensure moral, financial, political, educational, and healthful advancements for the African American people and communities of Jackson. For more information, contact Mayfield at 678-382-7865.
