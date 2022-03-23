The Jackson High School track and field teams will host the second annual James “Jay” Rollerson Memorial Relays on Saturday, Mar. 16, beginning at 12 p.m., at the JHS Athletic Complex.
The event was created last year to honor the late track coach James Rollerson. Coach Rollerson was hired by Jackson High School in the late 1980’s and turned the once-struggling track and field program around, leading them to several top 3 finishes in the state meet, which still remains the school’s highest finish ever.
Rollerson moved on to Stone Mountain High, which he led to a second place finish at the state meet before retiring in 2013. But Rollerson couldn’t stay away and became a part-time coach at Newton High School in Covington, where he was an assistant on the 2016 boys’ State Champion team and the girls’ two-time region champion team.
In May 2020, Rollerson passed away from a heart attack at home.
Three of Rollerson’s former Red Devil athletes - Adrian Goodman, Coswell Sims and Demond Smith - wanted to put something together to honor their coach, who they said was a great mentor to them. They came up with the idea of the James Rollerson Memorial Relays.
The trio contacted Jackson High School Football Coach Dary Myricks, who know Rollerson, and presented their plan to him, Myricks took the proposal to the school’s athletic director and principal and it was approved.
The meet Saturday will feature up to 16 high school track and field teams from around the state. Trophies and awards are provided by the Jackson High Track Team Alumni group through donations. They feel that is there way of giving back to the Jackson track team and honoring their coach at the same time.
