Butts County school officials on Wednesday locked down Henderson Middle School and Jackson High School as deputies searched for a suspect who fled a traffic stop.
Butts County Sheriff's Major Jeff Nix said a deputy observed a car speeding in the area of the schools, but lost sight of the vehicle when turning around to initiate the stop.
A short time later, authorities were told the vehicle had been seen parked behind nearby St. Mary, Mother of God Catholic Church. Nix said when deputies arrived, two men fled from the vehicle on foot.
The driver was apprehended Nix said, and was allegedly driving on a suspended license.
The second suspect was not immediately apprehended, leading to the precautions at the nearby schools, including a delay in dismissals.
"Out of an abundance of caution, a precautionary Code Yellow Lockdown was issued for HMS and JHS in order to ensure the safety of our students," the school system said in a Facebook post.
Nix said Thursday morning the second suspect had not yet been caught, but there was no reason to believe either suspect was violent or posed a threat to the public. He identified the driver as 30-year-old Dydricous Harps of Griffin.