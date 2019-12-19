“While maintaining competitive salaries to attract and retain teachers and keeping an eye out for destructive voucher legislation are high on our to do list, there are additional issues just as important that educators are monitoring,” said Charlotte Booker, president of the Georgia Association of Educators (GAE). Booker says these include school safety, teacher evaluations, and retirement.
“School safety, while always a priority, has taken on new meaning,” she said. “GAE is on record as being against arming teachers in classrooms and schools. The association strongly feels arming teachers is irresponsible and a step in the wrong direction. The bottom line is that security of school campuses should be the focus of security professionals and the focus of teachers and students should be teaching and learning.
With the passage and signing of HB 30 this year, Gov. Kemp and legislators recognized the need to provide funding for our schools to use as they see fit to address their safety concerns. Part of HB 30 focused on providing mental health counselors for Georgia’s 343 high schools. While that is positive, both elementary and middle school teachers will tell you those counselors are needed in their schools as well. GAE will be working toward extending the appropriation to provide that needed resource throughout all learning levels.”
Georgia's teacher evaluation process will be another major focus again in 2020. Booker said, “GAE will again work with legislators to help enact legislation that affords a teacher an appeal hearing that is conducted by an impartial panel independent of the school district. We will be asking for there also to be provisions for when a district does not comply with the process. This would be a major step in helping to attract and retain top teachers if they know they have fair, objective recourse without local politics should a discrepancy arise on their evaluations.”
While retirement might not be on the mind of younger teachers just yet, they, and the thousands of teachers currently in the Teachers Retirement System of Georgia (TRS), will be impacted by legislative efforts to alter benefits. “GAE realizes the need to ensure all of our members understand the ramifications of attempts to change their retirement benefits,” said Booker. “With GAE’s assistance, this year’s effort to alter those benefits through HB 109 was defeated when the legislation was withdrawn. For 2020, GAE will diligently monitor and work to defeat any efforts to derail Georgia’s Defined Benefit Pension that provides educators a retirement with dignity as well as providing a huge economic impact for Georgia through the expenditures Georgia’s TRS retirees inject into the state’s coffers to the tune of $6.9 billion (TRS brochure - The Economic Impact of TRS Employees).”