DAHLONEGA - Savannah Miles of Jackson has been elected to serve in the University of North Georgia's unified Student Government Association (SGA) as Commissioned Senator-First Year Experience, a role included in SGA's Legislative Branch. Miles is a student on UNG's Dahlonega Campus.
Jelma Flores-Mota will serve as the university's first unified SGA president, and UNG's Blue Ridge Campus is launching SGA for the first time this fall. Each campus has a vice president.
"I am proud of the SGA leadership that worked very hard on getting this unification completed for the 2020-21 academic year," said Dr. James Conneely, vice president for student affairs and enrollment management. "I am also appreciative of the dedication and mentoring that the SGA advisers provided to the students during this extensive process. A consolidated SGA will provide a strong foundation as the representative body for students in helping UNG to reach new levels of excellence."
Mallory Rodriguez, director of student leadership at UNG, is excited to see how students take advantage of the new format.
"It was designed by the students to give their fellow students a larger and more credible voice," Rodriguez said. "They can work with the administration in a way they've never been able to before."
The legislative branch features elected and commissioned senators. The 19 elected senators plus a senate chair represent UNG's colleges and campuses. One senator each represents the College of Arts & Letters, College of Education, College of Health Sciences & Professions, Institute of Environmental and Spatial Analysis, Mike Cottrell College of Business, College of Science & Mathematics and University College. The other 12 senators represent the five campuses. Blue Ridge and Cumming have one each, Oconee has two, and Dahlonega and Gainesville each has four.
Commissioned senators are appointed to represent specific populations. They include commuters, the Corps of Cadets, dual-enrolled students, first-year experience, fraternity and sorority life, international students, LGBTQIA, multicultural, residential, student-athletes, students with disabilities, student organizations, transfer, and veteran and adult learners. Freshmen make up the First-Year Senate.
Campus governance features three elected officers to manage communications, election and finance on each campus. These officers and campus senators govern the daily operations such as new club approval, mini-grants and budgets. To learn how to become a part of SGA, go the UNG SGA webpage.
Positioned in the fastest-growing region of the state, the University of North Georgia comprises five campuses united by a single mission focused on academic excellence and academic and co-curricular programs that develop students into leaders for a diverse and global society. The University of North Georgia is a University System of Georgia leadership institution and is The Military College of Georgia. With more than 20,000 students, the University of North Georgia is one of the state's largest public universities. The university offers more than 100 programs of study ranging from certificate and associate degrees to professional doctoral programs.
