Savannah Miles of Jackson High School is one of 22 young men and women U.S. Congressman Jody Hice (GA-10) has nominated for appointment to United States Service Academies.
Each year, it is Hice's distinct privilege to nominate eligible candidates to the United States Military (USMA), Naval (USNA), Merchant Marine (USMMA), and Air Force (USAFA) academies. These prestigious institutions prepare young Americans to become commissioned officers in the United States Armed Forces.
“The caliber of students nominated to our United States Service Academies gives me great confidence in the future of our Armed Forces,” said Hice. “Not only does each nominee exemplify the best attributes of character, leadership, scholarship, and physical fitness, but they also possess the proper motivation for service. I’m thrilled to congratulate Maggie Curran, Stan Lacksen, and Michael Rogers, who are the first of my nominees this year to receive Academy appointments, and I look forward to the announcement of many more over the coming months.”
The nominees were based on the recommendation of an independent academy advisory board.
While securing a nomination is a required step in the application process, the Academies make the final decision on who receives an appointment of admission. Students who attend one of these prestigious institutions commit to serving at least five years in their respective military branch upon graduation.
